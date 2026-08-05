Manipur Govt committed to protecting citizens' privacy in digital transformation: CM Khemchand Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, August 5, said the state government is committed to safeguarding citizens' privacy while advancing digital transformation initiatives aimed at improving governance and public service delivery.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the first State-Level Digital Governance, AI, Cyber Security and Skilling Workshop, jointly organised by the state's Information Technology Department and Microsoft India, Singh said the government is working towards building a digitally empowered, inclusive and future-ready Manipur.

Highlighting the collaboration with Microsoft India, the Chief Minister said the partnership reflects the state's vision of leveraging technology to strengthen governance, create opportunities for young people and improve the delivery of public services.

"Our goal is to create a secure, citizen-centric and inclusive digital ecosystem where every citizen, irrespective of location, has access to efficient, transparent and reliable government services," Singh said.

He added that the government is focused on strengthening digital governance while ensuring that technological advancements benefit all sections of society.

Singh said Microsoft's skilling initiatives would equip youth, government officials and entrepreneurs with expertise in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

According to the Chief Minister, these skills will enhance employment opportunities, encourage innovation and promote entrepreneurship across sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education, tourism and digital services.

Reiterating the government's commitment to responsible digital governance, Singh said citizens' privacy and security would remain a top priority as the state continues to implement technology-driven initiatives.