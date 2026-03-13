Manipur govt dismisses rumours of LPG shortage; says adequate stock available

The Directorate of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Manipur on Friday, March 11, dismissed rumours circulating on social media about a shortage of LPG and petroleum products in the state, stating that sufficient stock is available.

In a press release issued in Manipur, the department said some social media users and propagandists were spreading misleading information about an alleged shortage of LPG and other petroleum products, which could create unnecessary panic among consumers.

According to the department, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Imphal has confirmed that there is no shortage of LPG or other petroleum products in the state and that adequate stock is available.

The oil company clarified that the temporary disruption in LPG distribution in recent days was caused by a technical issue in the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system at the all-India level. The issue has now been resolved and was not related to the availability of LPG stock in the state.

IOCL has also reaffirmed that adequate stock of LPG and petroleum products (POL) is available across Manipur, the release said.

The department has urged consumers not to panic or engage in unnecessary hoarding of LPG cylinders or petroleum products, warning that such actions could lead to safety risks and accidents.