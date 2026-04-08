Manipur govt dismisses rumours on security personnel 'killing' protesters

The Manipur government on April 7 categorically denied reports circulating on social media that security personnel had killed civilians during recent protests, calling the claims “misleading” and “baseless.”

In an official statement, the government said several tweets and posts alleging the deaths of innocent people in Manipur were unverified and urged the public not to fall prey to such misinformation.

Emphasising the need for restraint, authorities appealed to citizens to avoid sharing unverified content, particularly in a sensitive situation where rumours could escalate tensions. “Before forwarding any message, please ensure that the information is verified. It is important to understand whether such content is helpful or harmful,” the statement said, adding that public order and harmony depend on responsible communication.

There are various tweets and social media posts spreading rumours claiming that security personnel have killed multitude of innocent people in #Manipur carrying out peaceful protest rally. Spreading fake news and rumours can aggravate the situation. Please verify any such… https://t.co/dSBXhHo12H — Government of Manipur (@govt_of_manipur) April 7, 2026

The government also warned that inciting unrest through false information is a punishable offence under relevant provisions of law. Citing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it noted that spreading misinformation that disturbs peace could invite strict legal action.

The clarification came amid rumours suggesting that security forces had opened fire on protesters, resulting in civilian casualties. However, Manipur Police dismissed these claims, stating that no such incident had taken place. Officials further said that legal proceedings would be initiated against individuals found responsible for spreading falsehoods online.

Reiterating its appeal, the government urged people to stand together in pursuit of truth and unity, stressing that clarity and verified information are crucial in maintaining peace during uncertain times.