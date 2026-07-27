Manipur govt extends financial aid to victims of Noney incident

The Noney district administration on Monday facilitated the disbursement of ex gratia assistance to the family of a deceased victim and two grievously injured persons affected by the incident that occurred between Zoujangtek and Longsai Part-II villages in Manipur's Noney district on May 13.

An ex gratia amount of ₹10 lakh was provided to Smt. Thoirethei Thanga, wife of Late Wilson Thanga of Dollang Chiru village, following her husband's death in the incident.

Additionally, ₹1 lakh each was disbursed to the two grievously injured victims, Olive Jatung and Aroma Jatung, as financial assistance.

The ex gratia package has been jointly sponsored by the Government of India and the Government of Manipur, with the sanctioned amounts transferred directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The assistance was formally handed over by Christian Home, MCS AC, to the Deputy Commissioner of Noney.

The district administration reiterated the government's commitment to providing timely relief and financial support to victims and their families during times of distress, expressing hope that the assistance would help provide financial security to the affected households.