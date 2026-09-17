Manipur govt failed to maintain law and order: Ex CM Ibobi

Manipur Congress president and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on September 17 accused the state government of failing to discharge its constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order in the state.

Speaking at a programme organised to welcome new members into the Congress, Ibobi said law and order is a state subject and alleged that the Manipur government had failed to fulfil its responsibilities since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

The three-time chief minister said the Centre should have initially given the state government two to three months to contain the violence.

“When the state government failed to restore normalcy during the initial months, other means to restore peace should have been adopted,” he said, while also alleging that the Centre had failed to make adequate efforts to bring the situation under control.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur in February 2025 following the resignation of then Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid prolonged ethnic violence. It was lifted in February 2026 after a new government was formed.

Ibobi's remarks came days after six people, including four women, were killed in separate incidents allegedly involving armed men in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

“There is no shame in both the state and central governments. Time has come to teach both a lesson as they have divided the communities in the state,” Ibobi said.

Former Manipur chief secretary O Nabakishore Singh was among those who joined the Congress at the programme.