Manipur govt invites COCOMI for high-level talks on prevailing situation
Manipur government invites COCOMI for crucial talks to address state unrest. The dialogue aims to foster peace and stability through cooperation.
The Government of Manipur has invited the COCOMI for a high-level meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the state.
In an official communication addressed to COCOMI convenor YK Dhiren, the government conveyed the desire of the Chief Minister to hold talks with a delegation from the organisation.
The proposed meeting will be attended by a high-level government delegation led by the state Home Minister and comprising two senior MLAs, aimed at deliberating on the current situation in Manipur.
The government has requested COCOMI to suggest a convenient time for the meeting.
Officials said the initiative is part of efforts to engage stakeholders and address ongoing concerns in the state.
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