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Manipur govt orders mandatory office attendance amid shutdown call, warns action against absentees

Manipur govt orders mandatory office attendance amid shutdown call, warns action against absentees

Manipur government insists on office attendance during shutdown and warns of strict action against absentees. Authorities urge employees to cooperate and ensure smooth administration.

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Manipur govt orders mandatory office attendance amid shutdown call, warns action against absentees

The Government of Manipur has directed all employees to attend office duties amid the shutdown call beginning April 20 in connection with the Tronglaobi incident.

 

In an urgent order issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary, all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments have been instructed to ensure attendance in their respective offices, including subordinate offices, despite disruption or bandh calls by various groups.

 

The directive also asks Deputy Commissioners across districts to ensure proper functioning of government offices and monitor attendance. Authorities have been asked to submit attendance reports to the concerned departments.

 

The order clearly warns that departmental proceedings will be initiated against employees who remain absent without authorised leave.

 

The shutdown has been called by a Joint Action Committee, Meira Paibis, and several civil society organisations demanding justice in the Tronglaobi incident.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Apr 20, 2026
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