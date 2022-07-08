The Manipur government is planning to construct a Hao Keithel (Tribal market) in Imphal which will accommodate women sellers from all of the state's tribal communities.

The Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, described the market as an "epitome of unity," noting that women in Manipur are the foundations of the state's economy and have always been on the frontlines.

Taking to Twitter, N. Biren Singh wrote, "Soon, we will be constructing a Hao Keithel (Tribal market) in Imphal which will accommodate women vendors from all the tribal communities of the state. This market will be an epitome of unity in Manipur".

https://twitter.com/NBirenSingh/status/1545250872695099392?s=20&t=BneWOLniqhZ6divbvJAWJA

“Women of Manipur are pillars of the state's economy. They always stand in the frontline at every step. I'm delighted we will soon be constructing a Tribal Market for all Tribal communities of Manipur. All the Tribal communities would be accommodated and sell their products collectively”, Chief Minister stated.

“Commodities from all parts of the state will be available and would contribute to promoting Manipur's indigenous products. Moreover, seven IMA markets have already been constructed in different districts. Another five more IMA markets in the remaining districts are in the pipeline.

“The construction of IMA markets in every district is a major step toward empowering women. Our government is working relentlessly to continue uplifting the women of Manipur and promoting our rich culture and heritage”.