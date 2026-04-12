Manipur govt plans gradual replacement of central forces in valley areas

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on April 11 said the state government is working towards replacing some central security forces deployed in the valley districts with state personnel, amid rising concerns over security in the region.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Konthoujam stated that efforts are underway to relocate central forces currently stationed in peripheral areas of the valley to adjoining hill regions. These forces are expected to be gradually replaced by state security personnel in the valley.

The move comes in response to increasing demands from valley-based civil society organisations, which have called for the withdrawal of central forces. These groups have alleged that recent armed and bomb attacks originating from neighbouring hill areas were not effectively prevented.

However, the minister acknowledged that the transition would not be immediate, citing manpower shortages within the state’s security forces as a major constraint. He noted that logistical challenges are being carefully considered before implementing the changes.

Addressing the recent bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, which claimed the lives of two children, Konthoujam said an investigation is currently underway. He refrained from providing further details, stating that it would be premature to comment on the incident at this stage.