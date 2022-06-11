The agricultural department of the Manipur government would grant Rs 7.87 crore in support to 7,000 registered farmers as part of MOVCDNER, Phase-III (2020-23) implementation.

Thongam Biswajit Singh, Manipur's agriculture minister, introduced direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmers on June 10 from his Imphal office under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) Scheme Phase-III (2020-2023).

There are a total of 25,000 farmers in Phase-III, with 7,000 registered with the agriculture department and 18,000 with the horticulture department.

On May 5, Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the MOVCDNER, Phase-III (2020-23) direct benefit transfer for 18,000 registered farmers under the horticulture department.

Minister Biswajit Singh stated that in honour of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has been attempting to emphasise the importance of farmers by offering support and incentives, for which a number of initiatives have been implemented.

The minister stated that direct benefit transfer was adopted to fill the gap in delivering direct assistance to beneficiaries, and that the government is responsible for good governance.

The aid given to the 7000 recipients is from a specific fund for a specific purpose. Even though the support is limited, he added, making the scheme relevant is dependent on the beneficiaries.

Direct benefit transfer has been established to close the shortfall, according to the statement.