Manipur govt schedules special helicopter services between Imphal and Ukhrul

In view of public convenience and the urgent transportation needs of residents, the Manipur government has scheduled special helicopter services between Imphal and Ukhrul, according to an official press release issued by the Transport Department.

As per the release, one special helicopter sortie has been arranged for Tuesday, February 10, 2026, operating on the Imphal–Ukhrul–Imphal route. Additionally, the government is working on scheduling two more helicopter sorties on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, on the same route. These special flights will operate in addition to the regular helicopter services.

Passengers have been advised to carry minimal luggage, as the maximum permissible weight allowance on the helicopter is seven kilograms per passenger. For booking-related queries and information on flight schedules, passengers have been asked to contact the Nodal Officer (Heli Service) at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul.

The Transport Department stated that the initiative has been taken to ensure seamless transportation services for the people of the state, particularly in view of the prevailing situation and connectivity requirements in Ukhrul district.

The press release was issued by Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), Government of Manipur, and circulated to senior state authorities for information and necessary action.