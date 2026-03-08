Manipur govt to allocate Rs 350 crore for women’s welfare in Budget 2026–27: Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday, March 8, announced that Rs 350 crore has been allocated in the upcoming 2026–27 state Budget for the welfare of around 3.5 lakh women across Manipur.

The chief minister made the announcement while attending a programme marking International Women's Day in Imphal. He said the allocation aims to support women and strengthen their livelihoods, particularly in the wake of economic hardships faced by many families due to recent unrest in the state.

Singh emphasised that women play a crucial role in the development process and their meaningful participation across sectors is essential for inclusive growth and sustainable development. He added that women in Manipur have been at the forefront of building peace, trust and harmony among communities.

The Budget session of the Manipur Assembly will begin on Monday and continue till March 17.