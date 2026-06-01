Manipur govt urges Naga council to end blockade, assures action on missing persons case

The Manipur government has assured the United Naga Council (UNC) that all efforts are being made to trace six missing persons and address security concerns, while urging the organisation to facilitate the safe release of people and end any form of economic blockade in the larger public interest.

In an official communication issued by the Home Department on Saturday, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar responded to concerns raised by the UNC regarding the six missing persons and the prevailing security situation in the state.

The government stated that the safety and security of all citizens remain its foremost priority and that security forces have intensified operations to trace the missing individuals. According to the letter, sustained Cordon and Search Operations (CASO), combing operations, area domination exercises and intelligence-based actions are being carried out to locate the missing persons.

The state government also informed the UNC that, to ensure an independent, transparent and expeditious probe, the case relating to the missing persons has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing concerns regarding the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and designated camps of armed groups, the government said strict enforcement of agreed ground rules would continue. It added that rationalisation and relocation of camps would be undertaken by the state government in coordination with the Centre.

The letter further stated that the NIA investigation would identify all individuals involved in the abduction of civilians and that strict legal action would be taken against those found responsible, irrespective of their affiliation or status. Security forces and investigating agencies are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, it added.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining peace and harmony among all communities, the government said it remains focused on protecting citizens and strengthening security in vulnerable areas.

The communication concluded with an appeal to the UNC to facilitate the safe release of people and ensure that any form of economic blockade is lifted in the public interest.

The letter was addressed to UNC president Ng. Lorho amid growing concerns over the disappearance of six persons and the security situation in parts of the state.