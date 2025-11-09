Manipur: Graduation ceremony spurs call to end poppy cultivation, promote organic farming

A graduation ceremony organised by InSIDE-North East in Saikul, Kangpokpi district, celebrated the completion of its 21st Batch of Tailoring and 10th Batch of Computer Training, marking a major step toward sustainable livelihood development and youth empowerment in the region.

Over 60 trainees received certificates in the presence of dignitaries including N. Shokhongam Baite, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi; James Doujapao Haokip, CEO of Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council; and Lamminlal Simte, SDO Champhai.

As part of the event, the Natural Resources Management Club distributed agricultural tools and resources—power tillers, water pipes, farm nets, sewing machines, and seeds of garlic and potato—to local farmers, promoting climate-resilient and organic farming practices.

In his address, ADC Baite highlighted the role of vocational skills in transforming rural economies, while Haokip called for stronger institutional partnerships to bridge development gaps. Simte reaffirmed administrative support for community-driven livelihood programmes.

InSIDE-North East Director Hejang Misao appealed to the people of Kangpokpi to abandon poppy cultivation and shift toward commercial organic farming, envisioning a self-sufficient and sustainable agricultural future for the district.