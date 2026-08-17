Manipur group calls two-day strike over Census, NRC demand

A two-day general strike has been called across Manipur from midnight on Monday, August 17, by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), protesting the government’s decision to begin the Census exercise without first updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, JFD convenor Jeetendra Ningombam said the group had repeatedly urged the state government to complete the NRC updation before the Census. He said several forms of protests had been organised over the demand, but the government had failed to take action.

Ningombam said the Census process, including self-enumeration, was scheduled to begin despite the government not addressing their concerns.

He described the decision as “unfortunate” and said the demand for NRC updation was aimed at safeguarding the interests of future generations of indigenous people.

“Our demand for NRC updation before Census is legitimate. We are raising this demand thinking of future generations of indigenous people. The problem of illegal immigrants in the state is very serious. What we are demanding also has the share of the government,” he said.

Ningombam said the strike was not intended to cause hardship to the public, but was the result of the government’s continued inaction on the issue.

He warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to respond even after the two-day strike.

Civil society organisations representing Naga and Meitei Pangal communities also attended the press conference and extended their support to the strike.

The JFD has been organising protests and other forms of agitation over its demand for NRC updation before the Census. Fresh protests were also reported in several areas of the state on Monday.