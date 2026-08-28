Manipur group threatens 24-hour bandh over census, NRC demands

The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) has threatened to call a 24-hour general strike in Manipur from midnight on August 31 if the Centre does not officially announce the deferment of the census and initiate the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by then.

JFD convenor Jeetendra Ningomba said at a press conference on August 28 that the group had stepped up protests demanding that the census be postponed until the NRC is updated using 1951 as the base year.

Ningomba said senior state leaders, including Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, the home minister and MLAs, had travelled to Delhi following the protests and agitation. However, he alleged that no official announcement had been made on the issue even after their return to the state.

Calling the lack of a formal decision "unfortunate", Ningomba said the JFD had set August 31 as the deadline for the Centre to make its position clear.

The group has also urged Manipur's legislators to adopt a resolution seeking postponement of the census until the NRC is updated when the state Assembly session begins on September 2.

Ningomba said the JFD plans to march towards the Manipur Assembly on September 7, the final day of the session, to ascertain whether its demand has been acted upon.

He further warned that if the Assembly fails to adopt a resolution on the issue, the JFD will launch an indefinite general strike from midnight on September 7. If a resolution is passed but not implemented, the group will begin an indefinite strike from September 10 until the census is deferred.

The JFD said its agitation would continue until what it describes as illegal immigrants are identified and deported.