Manipur groups condemn child deaths in Bishnupur bomb blast

Two Kuki organisations have denounced a bomb explosion in Manipur’s Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two children and left their mother in critical condition.

The United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) issued a joint statement on April 8, labelling the April 7 incident at Tronglaubi as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.” They expressed anguish over the loss of innocent lives.

The groups offered their “sincere condolences” to the bereaved family and prayed for the injured woman’s speedy recovery.

UPF and KNO urged the media and public to show restraint and avoid pinning blame on any community without solid evidence.

“Reactions driven by speculation and unverified claims risk further inflaming an already fragile situation,” the statement warned. They stressed responsible reporting and sensitivity.

This comes against a backdrop of simmering unrest in Manipur, where ethnic clashes and sporadic violence have prompted frequent outcries from civil society and armed groups. Security forces continue to probe the blast.