Three major organisations joined forces on Thursday to launch an ambitious reforestation campaign in Imphal West district, marking World Environment Day with concrete environmental action rather than symbolic gestures.

The All Manipur United Clubs' Organization, Manipuri Students' Federation, and Thangmeiband United Club planted approximately 300 saplings around the Cheiraoching foothills in Thangmeiband, with plans to add over 2,000 more trees at higher elevations in the coming weeks.

"Trees are vital for mitigating climate change and preserving ecological balance," said Hijam Roshan, president of the Manipuri Students' Federation, during the plantation drive. The initiative represents one of the largest community-led environmental efforts in the region this year.

The collaborative effort drew participation from key figures, including Dr Norendro Thokchom, vice-president of AMUCO, along with Secretary General Pratap Leishangthem and MSF General Secretary Sundar Khuman. Dozens of volunteers from across Imphal West district contributed to the day-long plantation activity.

Roshan emphasised the critical importance of follow-up care for the newly planted saplings, noting that successful reforestation requires long-term commitment beyond the initial planting. He also criticized commercial tree felling practices that continue to damage local ecosystems.

The organizations selected Cheiraoching for its strategic ecological importance, with the area's varying elevations allowing for diverse tree species that can strengthen the region's environmental resilience. The higher elevation plantings scheduled for the coming weeks will focus on species adapted to different climate conditions.

Environmental degradation has become a growing concern across Manipur, making community-driven conservation efforts increasingly vital. The three organisations stressed that effective policy enforcement and sustained collective action remain essential for protecting the state's natural resources.