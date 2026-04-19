Manipur groups urge Centre’s intervention over killing of two children, allege bias in security response

Four Delhi-based organisations from Manipur have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding urgent action to end alleged state support for Kuki militants amid escalating violence in the state.

The Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee, Manipur Students Association Delhi, United Kakching Students, and Manipur Innovative Youth Organisation highlighted the April 7 attack in which suspected Kuki militants killed two Meitei children: five-month-old Oinam Yaisna and five-year-old Oinam Tomthin. The surviving mother recounted how her family was targeted while her husband, a BSF jawan, served elsewhere.

Groups pointed to a lack of response from top offices, including the Prime Minister's office, Home Minister, and Defence Minister. "This silence shows how Manipuris are treated as others and has caused deep anguish among the people," the memorandum stated.

They claimed over 350 attacks by Kuki militants since May 3, 2023, have killed more than 200 people, with 31 Meeteis still missing, despite 60,000 central security forces deployed. Militants have also targeted Naga villages, the groups said.

A key grievance: security forces often raid Meetei areas instead of Kuki positions. In March, after Kuki militants fired on Torbung Meetei villages for over an hour using bombs and sophisticated weapons, forces launched combing operations with helicopters in Meetei zones, ignoring the hill launch points.

Tensions peaked after the child killings when Tronglaobi civilians protested CRPF inaction. Troops fired on demonstrators, killing three—including an internally displaced Meetei—and injuring over 30. No similar response followed mob attacks on security camps in Kuki areas, the memorandum noted.

Meetei groups disarmed following the Governor's call, including Arambai Tenggol, but Kuki militants refused unless Manipur splits ethnically. Suspension of Operations agreements persist despite defiance.

Demands in full

Restore rule of law in Manipur. Disarm all Kuki militants under Suspension of Operations. Declare non-SoO Kuki groups unlawful and prosecute them. End all support, funding, or protection for Kuki militants. Probe attacks and security force responses transparently. Punish CRPF personnel for Tronglaobi civilian deaths. Halt weaponisation of ethnic militant groups.

The groups warned that inaction betrays taxpayers funding security forces, erodes trust, and threatens national unity, citing Supreme Court rulings against arming one community against another.