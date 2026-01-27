Manipur groups warn ZUF faction over torching of Kuki-Zo village

Two Kuki-Zo umbrella organisations have warned the Zeliangrong United Front’s Kamson faction that it will be held responsible for any escalation of violence following the burning of a Kuki-Zo village in Manipur.

In a joint statement issued on January 27, the United People’s Front and the Kuki National Organisation condemned the arson at K Songlung village and said any deterioration in the security situation would be attributable to the Zeliangrong United Front.

“The burning of a Kuki-Zo village is not an isolated crime—it is an act with consequences,” the statement said, adding that “those who sow violence will inevitably reap its consequences.” The groups described the incident as a criminal act against civilians and warned that further unrest triggered by such actions would be the responsibility of the ZUF (Kamson faction).

The UPF and KNO said attacks on villages deepen mistrust and undermine fragile peace efforts. They rejected attempts to justify violence, including claims linked to alleged poppy cultivation, stating that arson, intimidation and collective punishment cannot be defended on any grounds.

The statement said accountability for any fallout from the incident would rest with those responsible for the alleged attack, and reiterated that targeting civilians risks widening the conflict at a time of heightened tension in Manipur.