An exchange of gunfire broke out between suspected armed militants and security personnel in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, November 7 evening after an armed group allegedly attacked Songjang Pakhang Khul village, police said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to police, the attack took place at around 5 pm in the village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chalwa police station and is located around 15 km north of the police station.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said the armed miscreants, suspected to be members of a Naga militant group, allegedly launched the attack from Thonglang Akutpa village, adjacent to Songjang Pakhang village, also known as Songjang Pakhang Kuki village.

Personnel of the Manipur Rifles (MR) and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire that lasted around 30 minutes. The armed group subsequently retreated from the area, the officer said.

The incident comes days after the Manipur government, during a high-level security meeting on November 3, warned that groups found involved in attacks on civilians could be declared unlawful by the state Cabinet. The meeting also resolved to initiate action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against groups continuing to engage in violence against civilians.

In a statement issued on Friday, Manipur Police said joint teams comprising state police, CoBRA, CRPF, BSF, Assam Rifles and the Army were conducting cordon-and-search operations (CASOs) and intelligence-based operations in affected areas to identify and take legal action against those involved in attacks.

Security arrangements have been strengthened, and the situation is being closely monitored, police said.

Three insurgent cadres arrested in separate operations

In separate counter-insurgency operations on Saturday, security forces arrested three alleged active cadres belonging to two banned underground outfits in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

In the first operation, a joint team of Imphal East commandos, 31 Assam Rifles and the 4 Mahar Regiment arrested two alleged active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group (KCP-PWG) from Sagolband Nepra Major Leikai under Imphal police station.

The arrested individuals were identified as 43-year-old Tekcham Ibomcha Singh, alias SK, a resident of Pukhao Laipham Makha Leikai in Imphal East, and 30-year-old Jelish Nongmeikapam, alias Salaitaret, from Samurou Awang Leikai in Imphal West.

The KCP-PWG is a banned underground outfit. On July 21, 2026, 46 cadres of the group, including its chief Laishram Ranjit, alias Tamnganba, surrendered before the BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand. The cadres also surrendered several weapons, including a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

In another counter-insurgency operation, security personnel arrested an alleged active cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from the Khurai Salanthong Bridge area in Imphal East district.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested individual reportedly disclosed his involvement in extorting money from members of the public, shopkeepers and others.

The arrests come amid intensified security operations in Manipur following continued incidents of violence and extortion in the state.