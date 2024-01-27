Fresh violence erupted in Manipur today after two instances of gunfights broke out at two different locations near the adjoining areas between the districts of Imphal East and Kangpokpi.

As per reliable sources, the first instance of gunfire broke out Satang Molsang near Khamenlok area. As per sources, the shootout took place today morning from 5:30 am and lasted till 7:30. While one person reportedly died, four other persons sustained injuries in the gunfight.

All of the injured were admitted at the Shija Hospital, RIMS and Raj Medicity hospitals in Imphal.

Following this, another instance of gunfight has been reported from Govajang in the adjoining areas between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts.

However, not much detail has emerged regarding the second instance of gunfight. Sources have told India Today NE that the second gunfight happened from 4:30 pm in the afternoon till 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police today released a press note where they confirmed that one individual was killed in a firing incident between armed miscreants at Satang Hill Range, Kangpokpi District. It was also stated that search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

"Movement of 198 and 186 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles," said Manipur Police in the press statement.

It was also stated that a total of 136 checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and that police detained 177 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

The two gunfights that rocked the adjoining areas of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts today are the fresh instances of violence ever since four persons were killed in two incidents of violence earlier this month.

Four farmers including father and son were shot dead by armed miscreants at around 3.45 pm on January 18 at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou under Bishnupur district. As per sources, armed miscreants came down from above Lamlai Kabui village, travelled over 2 Km to a water supply plant located in the middle of paddy fields and allegedly killed four civilians.

On the other hand, one village volunteer also lost his life during a gunfight at Kangchup in Kangpokpi district. The deceased person is identified as Takhellambam Manoranjan, 28. While at least three people were injured.