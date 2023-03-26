In a tragic incident that has left the community in shock and mourning, a student appearing in Class 12 examinations was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Seigunlal Misao, who was studying at Damdei Christian School.

According to reports, two bike-borne miscreants, including a woman, opened fire at Misao on March 25 at 8:30 pm. The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with irate locals blocking NH-39 and demanding justice for the victim.

The identity of the perpetrators and their motive for the attack are still unknown, and the police are conducting an investigation into the incident. Misao's untimely death has left his family and friends in shock, and the community is calling for swift action to bring the culprits to justice.

The authorities have assured the public that they are taking all necessary measures to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Earlier on December, a 18-year-old college student was shot dead and his father received bullet injuries when unidentified gunmen fired at them in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Ningthoujam Rohit, was shot by unidentified masked gunmen who barged into his residence. Reports suggest that the incident may be linked to a stone-pelting incident in the area involving supporters of two political parties.

Rohit and his father N Premchandra tried to stop the masked gunmen, but they fired several rounds, resulting in Rohit's death. Premchandra also received bullet injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Rohit was a student of Thoubal college and was preparing for his Class 12 examinations. The news of his death has sent shockwaves across the region, with locals taking to the streets in protest.