Manipur Guv calls for strengthening peace, upholding constitutional ideals on Republic Day

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on January 26, called for strengthening peace and harmony and upholding the ideals of the Constitution as the state observed the 77th Republic Day amid a challenging security situation.

The governor unfurled the national flag and took the salute from march-past contingents at the ceremonial parade. The parade featured contingents from the state armed forces, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces, ex-servicemen, NCC, Sainik School, as well as school and college students.

An official said the parade symbolised discipline, service and the spirit of collective nation-building. The celebrations also included martial arts demonstrations, colourful tableaux presented by various government departments and cultural performances.

“As we celebrate Republic Day, let us resolve to uphold the ideals of our Constitution, strengthen peace and harmony, and work with dedication towards inclusive development and social justice,” Bhalla said.

Manipur has been under President’s rule since February last year. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless following ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2024.

In a statement, the governor said Republic Day is an occasion to reaffirm faith in the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity that form the foundation of the nation.

Highlighting Manipur’s cultural heritage, Bhalla said the state’s unity in diversity and the courage, resilience and talent of its people, especially in sports, arts, culture and public service, continue to inspire the country.

“Let this Republic Day renew our commitment to nation-building and to ensuring progress, dignity and opportunities for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police said 13 officers and personnel of the state police were conferred with medals on the occasion of Republic Day.