Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey of Manipur inaugurated the innovative "School on Wheels" initiative at the Bal Vidya Mandir Complex, Palace Compound in Imphal. The initiative, spearheaded by Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikash Samiti, Manipur, aims to extend educational outreach to students residing in relief camps across the state.

Equipped with a library, computers, and sports items, the school bus, accompanied by a dedicated teacher, will traverse various relief camps, ensuring that education reaches the doorsteps of displaced students.

Addressing attendees at the inauguration ceremony held at Sudarshan Hall, Governor Uikey praised the initiative as a proactive step towards mitigating the educational challenges faced by students affected by the tragic events that unfolded on May 3, 2023. She emphasized the importance of ensuring that children in relief camps do not suffer any educational setbacks and commended Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikash Samiti for their prompt action.

Governor Uikey urged Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi to extend support to the Samiti in expanding the fleet of such educational buses. Expressing empathy towards the displaced populace, she directed the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to initiate measures for a permanent settlement for those residing in relief camps.

Highlighting the pivotal role of Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikash Samiti, Governor Uikey noted its longstanding dedication to educational advancement in Manipur since its inception in 1979. The Samiti currently operates 15 schools across six districts and 36 Sanskar Kendras in eight districts, providing formal primary education. Additionally, the organization has pledged to offer free education to 150 displaced children across various districts, along with provisions for accommodation and meals.

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, Dr. Pawankumar Tiwari, Sanghthan Mantri of Vidya Bharati, Purvottar Kshetra, Yumnam Khogen Singh, President of Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikash Samiti, Manipur, Vice-Chancellors of CAU and MUC, along with teachers, parents, and students.

The "School on Wheels" initiative stands as a testament to the collective efforts of the government and educational organizations in ensuring that every child has access to quality education, irrespective of their circumstances. As Manipur continues its journey towards recovery and resilience, initiatives like these serve as beacons of hope for a brighter future.