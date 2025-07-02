Manipur guv presses for swift urban reforms, highlights waste management and tax transparency

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called for urgent action to improve urban services in the state, focusing on scientific solid waste management and transparent property tax systems.

The governor’s remarks came during a high-level review meeting held Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan.

Top officials from Imphal Smart City Limited, the Planning and Development Authority, and the Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) briefed the governor on ongoing urban development projects. Key issues on the agenda included the rollout of a GIS-based property tax system and strategies for better waste disposal across cities.

Governor Bhalla stressed the need for better coordination among departments and called for public awareness campaigns to boost community participation in urban initiatives.

He noted that effective implementation of these reforms is essential for improving governance and public trust in municipal services. (PTI)