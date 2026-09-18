Manipur HAC breakthrough? Kuki and Naga MLAs meet together after months-long gap

In a significant development, the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly held a joint meeting on Thursday after a gap of several months, with 14 MLAs from the Kuki and Naga communities participating in the sitting.

The meeting brought legislators from the two communities together on a common platform, with several members joining virtually.

Seven Kuki MLAs attended the meeting — Haokholet Kipgen, MLA from Saitu; Ngasanglur Sanate, MLA from Tipaimukh; Chinlunthang, MLA from Singhat; Letzamang Haokip, MLA from Henglep; Letpao Haokip, MLA from Tengnoupal; LM Khuate, MLA from Churachandpur; and Paolienlal Haokip, MLA from Saikot.

The Naga legislators who participated included Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho; Dinganglung Dangmei, MLA from Noney; Khashim Vashum, MLA from Chingai; Leishiyo Keishing, MLA from Kamjong; Kumo Sha, MLA from Karong; Janghemlung Panmei, MLA from Tamenglong; and Ram Muivah, MLA from Ukhrul.

HAC Chairperson Dinganglung Dangmei said the meeting involved a “meaningful and threadbare discussion” among the committee members and provided a common platform for deliberation on issues concerning the hill areas.

Describing the sitting as productive, Dangmei said it was marked by constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and a shared commitment to the interests of the hill areas.

“A productive and successful sitting that reaffirmed the importance of collective deliberation and cooperation,” Dangmei said in a social media post.

He also expressed gratitude to members who participated both physically and through online mode.

The joint sitting comes amid a prolonged period of political and social challenges in Manipur, where divisions between communities have affected the functioning of political institutions.

The meeting, however, was focused on deliberations within the HAC, and no details of specific resolutions or decisions taken during the sitting were immediately available.

