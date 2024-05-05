Taking swift action, the Manipur government issued a notice to the general public to submit a report of the damages as a result of the hailstorm on May 5.

The government in a circular sought the reports in a specific format which they enclosed with it. People are required to indicate the extent of damage caused by the extreme weather conditions along with photographs addressed to the concerned Sub Deputy Colector / Sub-Divisional.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media, extending government support and immediate assistance to the victims. He also put forth helpline numbers for various districts affected due to the intense climatic condition.

He wrote on X, “In the wake of the recent hailstorm impacting several areas across Manipur, our priority is ensuring swift assistance for those in need. To extend support, we've established helpline numbers in various districts. Your safety is our priority. Please reach out without hesitation if you require assistance. We're here to support you through this challenging time.”

The helplines number for Bishnupur district is 9856401043; Tengnoupal district: 9366556373; Kakching district: 8787682707 / 9862054678; Tamenglong district: 9402816594; Imphal East district: 9366390171; Jiribam district: 7085052630; Kangpokpi district: 8132067577; Thoubal district: 7042114822 / 8787668199; Senapati district: 7628992200; Chandel district: 8119934085; Churachandpur district: 8837095176; Kamjong district: 7630897455; Imphal West district: 8132854956.

