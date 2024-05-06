Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on May 6 and 7 due to the prevailing weather conditions.

The decision by the state government was taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions.

Taking to X, the Manipur chief minister wrote, “All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions. I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives & properties and assist those who have been affected.”

He assured the citizens of the state that the government is taking necessary precautions to protect lives and properties and assist those who have been affected.

Earlier, the state government issued a notice to the general public to submit a report of the damages as a result of the hailstorm on May 5 by indicating the extent of damage caused by the extreme weather conditions along with photographs.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended government support and immediate assistance to the victims. He also put forth helpline numbers for various districts affected due to the intense climatic condition.

He wrote on X, “In the wake of the recent hailstorm impacting several areas across Manipur, our priority is ensuring swift assistance for those in need. To extend support, we've established helpline numbers in various districts. Your safety is our priority. Please reach out without hesitation if you require assistance. We're here to support you through this challenging time.”