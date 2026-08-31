Manipur: Hand grenade recovered near Shija hospital in Imphal West, probe underway

A hand grenade was found near a public toilet on the premises of Shija Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI) in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Monday, August 31 morning, prompting a security alert in the area.

According to police, the suspected explosive was noticed by commuters at around 7.30 am near the public toilet on the hospital premises. The discovery led to an immediate security response.

A bomb disposal team of the Manipur Police reached the spot and safely retrieved the hand grenade.

No individual or organisation has so far claimed responsibility for planting the explosive.

Police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible and determine the circumstances under which the grenade was placed near the hospital. Further details are awaited.