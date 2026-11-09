The Manipur government has handed over the investigation into the killing of two Kuki youths in Senapati district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Monday, November 9.

Singh made the announcement while meeting the families of Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi, whose bodies were recovered in Senapati district on November 1, days after they went missing from neighbouring Kangpokpi district.

The chief minister assured the bereaved families that all those involved in the killings would be arrested, while cautioning that the investigation could take time. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the probe.

During the meeting, the families urged Singh to initiate dialogue with civil society organisations (CSOs) and ensure that the last rites of the two youths were performed at the earliest.

L Chongloi, village chief of Taphou Kuki village, also apprised the chief minister of the difficulties faced by residents following the incident.

The two youths, both residents of Taphou Kuki village, went missing on October 28. Their bodies were recovered during a joint search operation conducted by security forces on November 1.

Singh also referred to the Tronglaobi incident in Bishnupur district, in which two children were killed in a bomb attack earlier this year. He said the NIA had taken four months to apprehend those responsible after gathering sufficient evidence.

The chief minister also interacted with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in Taphou Kuki village and appreciated their efforts to maintain peace and security in the area.