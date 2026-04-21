'Manipur has been burning for three years': MP Bimol Akoijam slams Centre, cites 'careless attitude'

The Indian National Congress on April 20 criticised the Union government over the ongoing violence in Manipur, demanding compensation for victims, an economic package and immediate steps to restore normalcy through dialogue.

Addressing a press conference, Inner Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam said the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The party demanded completion of investigations into recent killings, strict action against those involved in violence, and measures to “restore and strengthen law and order”. It also called for ensuring safe and unhindered access to homes and essential services, publication of findings from the inquiry into the violence that began on May 3, 2023, and “delivering justice and providing adequate compensation to victims”.

Among other demands, the Congress sought an economic relief package for the state and a structured dialogue involving all stakeholders. It also called for deferring the census exercise until “a clear legal process to distinguish citizens from non-citizens is established”.

Akoijam said the situation on the ground remained unchanged. “It is more or less the same… Things are not normal… Whatever happens in the state is the responsibility of the government, but they did not show a responsible behaviour,” he said.

He added that the Centre must act decisively. “The government of India must have a firm will to control the violence and control the armed groups or individuals. The state government has an authority. One cannot take law into their own hands… They should also have honesty and clarity about what Manipur is all about,” he said, adding that the Congress has demanded the inquiry report be released “as soon as possible and responsibility is fixed”.

Akoijam further alleged that Manipur “has been burning for the last three years” and accused the Centre of neglect. “The prime minister has not found the time to visit… He could have made even a brief stop in Imphal to review the situation,” he said, adding that “this careless attitude towards the suffering of the people continues”.

Referring to an April 7 incident in Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district, he said a projectile attack — “reportedly an RPG” — killed two children and injured their mother. “An explosion ripped through their bedroom… This tragic incident is a reminder that we have lost many precious lives over the last three years,” he said, asserting that “it would be dishonest to claim that violence has decreased”.

The MP also criticised the Centre for its silence. “Our prime minister and home minister have not made any comment yet,” he said, alleging that the government was instead focused on pushing legislation and “attempting to use delimitation to secure their rule… weakening marginalised states like Manipur”.

He further alleged that so-called “buffer zones” have been created “without any legal basis” and claimed he was stopped by security forces from visiting his own constituency “despite there being no legal order”. He termed the situation “unconstitutional” and described the delayed response of security forces to the April 7 incident as “a careless response and a serious administrative failure”.

Earlier this month, two children were killed and their mother injured in a bomb attack in Bishnupur district. Members of the state Congress unit recently met the governor, raising concerns over the “deteriorating situation” and urging immediate intervention.

State Congress chief Okram Ibobi Singh said, “We met the governor and submitted a memorandum to highlight the deteriorating situation in the state. Many innocent lives that could have been saved have been lost.”