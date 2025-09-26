Manipur HC seeks govt response in Kuki women protest compensation case

The Manipur High Court has directed both the Central and State governments to file counter-affidavits in response to a petition seeking compensation for Kuki women reportedly injured during a protest in Saibol village, Kangpokpi district, last year.

The petition, filed by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights Trust, claims that women demonstrators were injured when security forces allegedly used force during a 2024 protest over the alleged occupation of community bunkers by paramilitary personnel. The petition seeks registration of an FIR, prosecution sanctions, a Special Investigation Team probe, and compensation for the victims.

During the proceedings, the State Advocate General argued against issuing notices to certain CRPF personnel named individually in the petition, citing potential effects on the morale of forces deployed in the region. Central government counsel also requested time to seek instructions on whether to remove individual personnel from the case, proposing that only official respondents be involved.

Senior Advocate Anand Grover, representing the petitioners, agreed that the court could issue appropriate orders in line with these submissions.

The bench, led by Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma, deferred issuing notices to the CRPF personnel and allowed official respondents three weeks to file counter-affidavits. Petitioners may submit rejoinder affidavits within two weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for October 17, 2025.