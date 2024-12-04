Manipur High Court has ordered an investigation into the mysterious case of a 56-year-old works supervisor who went missing from a military camp, establishing a high-level four-member committee to uncover the circumstances of his disappearance.

A division bench led by Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice Golmei Gaiphulsillu Kabui directed the committee to conduct a thorough inquiry and report back on December 11. The investigative team will include key officials from Kangpokpi district administration, local law enforcement, and military leadership.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a contractor's works supervisor with the Military Engineering Services, went missing on November 25 from the Leimakhong Military Station. His younger brother, Laishram Brajabanshi Singh, filed a writ petition alleging potential militant involvement in his disappearance.

The district magistrate will lead the committee, tasked with determining whether Singh was abducted or left the high-security zone voluntarily. The court has also requested the family's cooperation in providing any relevant materials or records to support the investigation.