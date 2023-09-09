Ningthoujam Binoy Singh, the headmaster-in-charge of a local government upper primary school in Keibul Lamjao, Manipur, has been honored with the prestigious National Teachers' Award 2023. Singh's remarkable journey of elevating the Chingmei Primary School from a struggling institution with just five students to a thriving upper primary school with 232 students has earned him this recognition.

Under his leadership, the school underwent extensive renovations, expanded its faculty, and became a hub of learning for the local community.

Singh's mission extended beyond the classroom. He also provided education to approximately 20 students residing in nearby relief camps due to ethnic conflicts, offering free school uniforms and study materials to these displaced learners.

President Draupadi Murmu presented the National Teachers' Award 2023 to Singh and 74 other teachers from across the country during a grand ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Teachers' Day, September 5.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Singh stated, "I'm thrilled to receive this recognition. It reflects my modest contribution to advancing education in my village. However, my educational journey continues, and my goal is to ensure the youth of Keibul and its surroundings receive a quality education."

Recalling the early days of his teaching career, Singh joined Chingmei Primary School as an assistant teacher in 2002. At that time, the school faced numerous challenges, with dilapidated infrastructure, outdated furniture, and only five students and three teachers, including Singh himself.

Determined to transform the school, Singh invested his personal funds to repair the building and purchase new furniture. He also recruited additional teachers from nearby private schools, offering them improved salaries.

As word spread about the school's remarkable transformation, parents and guardians began enrolling their children, and the school expanded from classes 1 to 5. Singh provided free study materials and uniforms to economically disadvantaged students, further increasing enrollment.

Singh's efforts caught the attention of Th Kirankumar Singh, the Director of Schools Education at the time, who recommended upgrading the school to an Upper Primary School (classes 1 to 8) in 2018. Today, the Chingmei Upper Primary School has 232 students and 16 teachers, a testament to Singh's dedication and vision.