Health employees serving under the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Imphal East district staged a sit-in protest on Thursday, seeking relief from repeated monetary demands allegedly made by various organisations, including civil society bodies and armed groups.

The protest was held at SAYC ground in Porompat’s Soibam Leikai, where doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and other health workers highlighted the growing financial pressure on medical personnel.

According to health employees and a senior official associated with the CMO office, the annual burden from monetary demands and donations has reportedly increased from around Rs 4–5 lakh before the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023, to approximately Rs 16–17 lakh since the conflict began.

Khagembam Bikramjit Singh, a pharmacist (allopathy) and store-in-charge of the Non-Communicable Disease Cell in Imphal East, told Waari Singbul Network that medical teams are routinely deployed at sporting events, cultural programmes and fairs held at venues such as Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Hapta Kangjeibung and City Convention Centre.

“These additional duties do not bring extra remuneration,” he said.

Employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that monetary demands were made both at the CMO office and directly to individual health centres. As a result, staff at peripheral facilities could face demands at both the district and local levels, they said.

The employees said the pressure was particularly difficult for lower-paid personnel, including ANMs, health workers, staff nurses and laboratory technicians, who have limited room in their salaries to accommodate additional expenses.

A senior official acknowledged the reported increase in the financial burden and said employees had approached the CMO office with a proposal to hold the protest. The office recommended the proposal, recognising their concerns as reasonable, the official said.

The official also raised concerns about the safety of medical personnel, many of whom are women, particularly those posted at peripheral health facilities where staff could be vulnerable to intimidation and disruptions.

Protesters held placards appealing to organisations not to disturb medical staff or impose what they described as unbearable monetary demands on health offices.

The allegations of coercion and financial pressure have not been independently verified. The employees' protest highlights concerns over the working conditions of healthcare personnel in a state still grappling with the aftermath of the violence that began in May 2023.

The protesters have called for protection from alleged coercion so that medical personnel can carry out their duties without repeated financial pressure.

