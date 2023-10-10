In a bid to address the growing mental health issues stemming from the ongoing crisis, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, the Minister of Health, has announced the state government's commitment to long-term preventive measures focused on tackling post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD).

Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh made this declaration while speaking to the media following the observance ceremony of World Mental Health Day, held at Hotel Imphal. The event, organized by the National Mental Health Programme, National Health Mission Manipur, and the Directorate of Health Services, brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss the theme, "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right."

Expressing his deep concern, Dr. Singh acknowledged the severe impact of the ongoing crisis on the mental health of the state's residents. He lauded the efforts of the mental health team, which has been actively providing counseling, psychotherapy, and other suitable treatments at relief camps. Dr. Singh praised their work, emphasizing that with their support, mental health issues can be managed effectively, despite the adverse effects of the crisis.

"The government will take up long-term measures to combat post-traumatic stress disorders, which may develop months or even years after the crisis," he assured.

Addressing the audience as the chief guest, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh highlighted the prevailing stigma and discrimination associated with revealing one's mental health status. He urged people to overcome these fears, emphasizing that early intervention in mental health care can prevent individuals from experiencing more severe symptoms.

As part of the World Mental Health Day program, a state-level open slogan competition and a mental health awareness rally were conducted, further promoting awareness and understanding of mental health issues within the community.

The event was also attended by other dignitaries, including Pradeep Kumar Jha, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare; Dr. Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Director of Health; and Dr. Somorjit Ningombam, State Mission Director of National Health Mission, Manipur. Together, they affirmed their commitment to working collaboratively to improve mental health support and services in the state, ensuring that every individual's mental health remains a universal human right.