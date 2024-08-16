The Association of HealthCare Providers (India) - Manipur Chapter (AHPI) have condemned the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and urged authorities to take immediate and stringent action against the perpetrators.

The Manipur healthcare body expressed shock over the heinous act, stating that it "violates the integrity of the individual as well as the institution", and stressed that "safety and security of healthcare providers are paramount, as they are the backbone of our healthcare system."

Expressing solidarity with the medical fraternity at RG Kar Medical College, the AHPI said that the violent attack on a healthcare professional within the premises of a prestigious medical institution is alarming and unacceptable.

In its press release, the Manipur Chapter (AHPI) stated, "AHPI Manipur Chapter expresses its deep shock and strong condemnation of this heinous act that violates the integrity of the individual as well as the institution. This Incident, which involved a violent attack on a healthcare professional within the premises of one of the country's most prestigious medical institutions, is both alarming and unacceptable."

The press release also read, "The safety and security of healthcare providers are paramount, as they are the backbone of our healthcare system, tirelessly working to save lives and improve public health. Any act of violence against them not only disrupts medical services but also undermines the sanctity of medical institutions and the trust that the public places in healthcare."

"We stand in full solidarity with the medical fraternity at RG Kar Medical College during this difficult time. AHPI - Manipur Chapter, urges the authorities to take immediate and stringent action against the perpetrators of this cowardly act. It is imperative that those responsible are brought to justice swiftly to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," it further stated.

Member hospitals of AHPI - Manipur Chapter will withdraw routine OPD, IPD, OT and diagnostic services for 24 hours starting August 17 from 6 am till 6 am of August 18; however emergency services will remain open.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the protection and well-being of all healthcare professionals and will continue to advocate for their safety and dignity," the press release concluded.