Healthcare professionals gathered in Manipur today to address mounting concerns about climate change's effects on public health across Northeast India, with experts warning of increasing disease risks and calling for immediate policy action.

The first AHPICON NE II 2025 conclave, hosted by the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) at Imphal's City Convention Hall, brought together medical experts, policymakers, and students to tackle this emerging crisis.

"The impact of climate change on health is inescapable. It is high time to explore climate-related health risks such as air and waterborne diseases, heat-related illnesses, vector-borne diseases, and mental health challenges," said Dr Khundongbam Palin, president of AHPI's Manipur Chapter.

The conclave highlighted Northeast India's particular vulnerability to climate-driven health threats. Participants emphasised the urgent need for adaptive healthcare infrastructure and called for stronger collaboration between healthcare providers, environmental experts, and government agencies.

Key recommendations from the conference included:

Development of region-specific climate health policies

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure to handle climate-related illnesses

Enhanced monitoring of disease patterns linked to environmental changes

The organizers promoted community engagement through pre-event activities including cycle rallies, health camps, and inter-medical college competitions.

The gathering marked a significant shift in how healthcare leaders in Northeast India are approaching climate change, moving from viewing it as an environmental issue to recognizing it as a direct threat to public health requiring immediate medical and policy responses.