A gun battle broke out on Wednesday in Manipur's Imphal East district allegedly between armed miscreants and security guards of an additional SP at around 6.50 pm.

However, it is yet to be ascertained who carried out the attack and the reason behind it.

As per reports, the situation remains tense in the area and security forces are currently trying to control the situation.



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The firing took place in the Wangkhei area of Imphal East. Crossfiring is said to be near the residence of Additional SP in the Wakhei Area of Imphal East.

No loss of casualties was reported. This is a developing story.