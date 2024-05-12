Reports have emerged detailing a heavy confrontation between suspected cadres of the Kuki National Front (Burma) [KNF(B)] and operatives of a proscribed Northeastern outfit near the Indo-Myanmar border, specifically near Kamjong district and the vicinity of Myanmar Border Pillars No. 90 and 91. The clash erupted around 12:40 am on Saturday, May 11, escalating into a fierce exchange of gunfire.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the skirmish had been brewing for several days prior, with villagers in Kamjong bearing witness to the unsettling echoes of gunfire permeating the region. Both sides involved in the conflict have reportedly incurred casualties, indicating the intensity and gravity of the engagement.

The conflict unfolded as a substantial contingent comprising members of the People's Defense Force (PDF) and KNF(B) mounted an assault on a camp belonging to a Northeastern insurgent group situated in Myo Thit, within the Sagaing Region of Myanmar. Utilizing sophisticated weaponry including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and explosive ordnance, the assailants launched a relentless barrage that persisted unabated for a span of three days.

While concrete details remain elusive, unverified accounts suggest that casualties have been inflicted on both sides of the confrontation. Allegedly, one member each from the PDF and KNF(B) cadres have succumbed to injuries sustained during the clash, with an estimated nine individuals from both factions sustaining varying degrees of injuries. Furthermore, reports indicate that two operatives affiliated with the aforementioned Northeastern insurgent group and two personnel from the Myanmar army have also been wounded, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the conflict and its broader implications for regional stability.