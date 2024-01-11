In Manipur, a significant environmental concern has arisen due to a 'heavy fuel' leak from the Leimakhong power station in Imphal West district.



The leakage, which occurred on the night of January 10th, 2024, has led to the contamination of nearby streams that are vital for local communities and aquatic life.



The Manipur government has asked all concerned departments to take immediate action after the leakage of "heavy fuel" from the Leimakhong Power Station was reported.

The fuel has spilt into the streams passing through Imphal Valley.

"Leakage of 'heavy fuel' from Leimakhong Power Station has been reported, leading to spillover of the discharge along streams passing through Kantosabal, Sekmai etc. The stream meets the Imphal River downstream by flowing through Khurkhul-Loitang-Kameng-Iroisemba-Nambul," the government said in an order.



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"All concerned are requested to take immediate necessary action to prevent an environmental calamity, making use of all available resources in terms of machinery, manpower and expertise," it said.

The state government said response mechanisms and standard operating procedures for such events should be immediately activated.

"Deputy Commissioner (Imphal West) shall coordinate in the field until further instructions," the order read.

Manipur Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Leishangthem Susindro Meitei and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh visited the spot late last night.