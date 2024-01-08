Heavy firing was reported from the border town of Moreh today between security forces and armed militants. The firing resumed today morning after a brief pause from the firing that took place last night.

The firing happened today in Ward No 8 of Moreh where the security forces were moving for patrolling. Heavy exchange of gunfire was reported between the security forces and the armed militants from wards No 7 and 9.

Noteworthy is that yesterday militants had launched an attack on barracks of security forces in Moreh using bombs. The firing raged on late till night and then died down. Today morning another incident of firing resumed in the Ward No 8. As per sources, the firing has stopped some time ago. However, there are reports of intermittent firing in Moreh between the security forces and the militants.

Noteworthy is that Moreh has been rocked by a spate of firing incidents between the security forces and the armed militants.

On January 2, gunmen targeted vehicles with RPG which was carrying police commandos as they were en-route to the border town of Moreh close to Myanmar. Prior this to this two incident of firing had been reported in Moreh on December 30 and January 1. A total of five police personnel were injured in those firing incidents. In both incidents, armed militants launched attacks on security forces which resulted in heavy gun battle between both sides.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had stated on January 2 that there is suspicion of involvement of foreign machinery from the Myanmar side in these attacks. CM Biren Singh had asserted that foreign machinery from the Myanmar side, likely to be the Kuki National Army (KNA-B) can be involved in the attacks in Moreh.