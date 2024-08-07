Floodwaters inundated a pre-fabricated shelter housing over 30 internally displaced families at Kwakta Sericulture Farm in Bishnupur district early this morning (August 7).

The flooding occurred around 5:30 to 6:00 am when a retaining wall near the Moirang River collapsed, sending water rushing into the area.

Residents reported that water levels inside the shelter reached approximately 4 feet, leaving little time to salvage belongings.

One occupant described the situation: "We are facing one crisis after another. The flood has ruined our household items and clothes. We hope authorities will provide necessary aid quickly."

The district administration and local MLA Th Shanti visited the site, promising to deliver essential supplies. Teams from Phougakchou Ikhai Police Station and Arambai Tengol assisted in rescue efforts and relocating affected families to safer areas.