Heavy security measures have been implemented in preparation for the second phase of polling in Outer Manipur, scheduled for April 26. Authorities have set up 857 polling stations across the region and deployed 87 companies of paramilitary forces, along with over 4,000 state police personnel, to ensure a secure electoral process.

Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha informed ANI that the upcoming phase will encompass 857 polling stations, including nine special polling stations. To maintain the integrity of the electoral process, a significant deployment of 87 companies of central paramilitary forces and a substantial contingent of state police forces has been mobilized.

Efforts towards gender inclusivity are also being highlighted, with Jha noting that 191 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women polling personnel.

The decision to conduct polling in two phases in Outer Manipur follows security concerns, particularly in light of incidents of violence during the initial phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The state has a history of ethnic clashes, necessitating stringent security measures.

While Inner Manipur already completed voting in the initial phase, parts of Outer Manipur also participated. However, the remaining segments of Outer Manipur will undergo voting in the upcoming second phase.

Earlier, re-polling was conducted in 11 polling stations of Inner Manipur due to incidents of violence and vandalism, ensuring a fair electoral process.

In the upcoming elections, the constituency of Outer Manipur is currently held by Lorho Phoze of the Naga People Front, part of the BJP-led NDA alliance. The BJP has announced its support for Kachui Timothy Zimik, the NPF candidate for Outer Manipur, who faces competition from Congress MLA Alfred K Arthur, representing the joint Opposition candidate of the INDIA bloc.

The voter turnout in Manipur on April 19 exceeded 69 per cent, indicating active participation in the democratic process. The remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur are scheduled for voting on April 26, with the counting of votes slated for June 4.