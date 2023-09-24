The Manipur Heli Service is all set to launch a helicopter service connecting Churachandpur in Manipur to Mualpui Helipad in Aizawl, Mizoram. This initiative, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's Helicopter Service scheme for the Northeastern states, is scheduled to commence operations on September 27, 2023, from the Imphal International Airport in Manipur, pending favorable weather conditions.

The move is expected to greatly improve accessibility between Manipur and Mizoram, facilitating faster and more convenient travel between the two states.

Booking Your Helicopter Tickets:

For those interested in availing the helicopter service, bookings can be made by contacting the following personnel:

At Imphal International Airport, Manipur

• Mr. Dinesh (Security Officer): +91 70036 11936

• Mr. Naorem Bapinchandra (Customer Service): +91 70052 03080



At Churachandpur, Manipur

• Shri. T Khaiminlal Haokip, BO, SDC (Mobile: 8837420509)

• Lianzapau Samte, Office Assistant, DC's Office (Mobile: 8974452664)



At Mualpui Helipad, Aizawl, Mizoram

• Ms. C. Lalrinfeli i/c Helicopter service (Mobile: 9862374153)



Ticket Fare Details:



The ticket fare for the Churachandpur to Mualpui Helipad in Aizawl, Mizoram route is as follows:



1. Churachandpur to Mualpui Helipad: Rs 4,500

2. Mualpui via Lengpui Airport to Lamka (Churachandpur): Rs 6,000

The Directorate of Transport, Manipur, has issued this information in the public interest, with the approval of the competent authority.