Manipur High Court gives NIA final one-month deadline in Jiribam killings case

The Manipur High Court has issued a final one-month extension to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a chargesheet in the Jiribam killings case, warning that any further delay will be taken seriously.

The case, involving the abduction and murder of six people — including three minors — in November 2024, has remained unresolved for over eight months, drawing widespread public concern.

The decision came during a hearing on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 18 of 2024, which was clubbed with Miscellaneous Case (PIL) No. 28 of 2025. The petitioners, including Soram Tikendrajit, sought court-supervised progress in the high-profile investigation.

A division bench of Chief Justice Kempaiah Somashekar and Justice Ahantham Bimol Singh described the incident as "grave and shocking." The NIA submitted two sealed cover reports outlining the current state of the probe. The documents have been ordered to be kept in the custody of the Registrar General until further direction.

Senior Advocate Kh Tarunkumar, representing the petitioners, reminded the court that the abductions took place on November 11, 2024. "Six individuals, including three children, were reportedly abducted under suspicious circumstances. Their bodies were later recovered one by one from the Barak River," he told the bench.

Tarunkumar questioned the delay in filing a chargesheet, despite the case being transferred to the NIA months ago. He pressed for time-bound progress, citing the psychological toll on the victims’ families and the ongoing tension in the Jiribam region.

Responding to the concerns, Deputy Solicitor General of India Kh. Samarjit said the investigation was in its final phase and that the NIA was preparing the chargesheet under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Key NIA officials present during the hearing included DIGP D. Sharavan, SP Ashish Kumar, Public Prosecutor Lokesh Kumar, and DSP Vikas Kumar. Advocate General Lenin appeared on behalf of the Manipur government.

Samarjit requested a final extension to complete the procedural requirements, which the court granted, setting August 25 as the next hearing date. However, the bench made it clear that failure to show progress would invite judicial action. The personal appearance of NIA officers was waived for the next session, barring further instructions.