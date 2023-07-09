In response to ongoing violence and the persistence of shootings and killings in Manipur, the Manipur High Court has issued an order to partially lift the two-month-long internet ban imposed by the state government. The court's decision comes as a relief for residents who have been severely affected by the internet blackout, which has hindered bill payments, educational activities, and routine operations of private firms.

The internet ban was initially imposed on May 3 following ethnic violence between the Kuki tribe, which constitutes the hill-majority population, and the Meiteis, who make up the valley-majority population. The Meiteis have been demanding Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. The government's intention behind the ban was to curb the spread of fake information and halt the violence. However, the ban has not proven effective in preventing the continuation of violent incidents.

The high court has directed the N Biren Singh government to restore internet access for those who have leased lines and fiber optic connections. In addition, the court has recommended that the government consider restoring limited internet access for home connections on a case-by-case basis, with adherence to the safeguards proposed by an expert committee tasked with examining the internet ban.

The court's interim order paves the way for restoring internet connectivity to "whitelisted" phone numbers, subject to the next hearing on July 25. The government has been instructed to assess the feasibility of providing internet service to whitelisted mobile phones without compromising the state's security or the safety of its citizens.

The expert committee's suggested safeguards include limiting internet speed to 10 Mbps and maintaining a whitelist of authorized mobile numbers, as provided by the Home Department. Service providers have assured that internet access will be exclusively limited to these whitelisted mobile numbers, ensuring no unauthorized access or leakage of information.

To address concerns regarding potential misuse of internet access, the government has proposed that whitelisted subscribers sign undertakings taking personal responsibility for any illegal actions carried out through their network by secondary users. It will also be mandatory for primary subscribers to maintain a log of secondary users and their internet usage details.

The Manipur government has assured the high court that it will conduct trials for limited internet access and submit a report within 15 days, outlining the progress made in implementing the suggested safeguards.