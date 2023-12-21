The Manipur High Court is addressing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning a humanitarian crisis in Kwatha village in the Tengnoupal district.

This crisis is attributed to the state-wide violence that has been ongoing for seven months.

Kwatha, the last Meitei village in the district bordering Myanmar, is home to 370 residents who are experiencing hardships due to communal strife. While some Meiteis have fled their homes, those in Kwatha are guarding their territory, cut off from the rest of the state.

The PIL, filed by Kongjengbam Chingkham of Singjamei, Imphal, reveals that the villagers are unable to sell their products or leave the village due to tensions between the Meiteis and the Kukis that began on May 3, 2023. The Court is set to hear the PIL on January 24, 2024.

Kwatha village, located near the Indian-Myanmar border, is a remote and underdeveloped region, situated approximately 80km from Imphal and 6km from Moreh.

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