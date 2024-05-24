The Manipur High Court disclosed its employment of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, specifically ChatGPT, in resolving a significant service matter, namely Md Zakir Hussain v. State of Manipur.

Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, presiding over the case said that the innovative use of the AI tool played a pivotal role in reversing the disengagement – removal from service – of a Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel. The Court's decision stemmed from a profound need to ensure justice and adherence to legal principles.

The judicial process took place as the Court initially sought clarification from the government counsel regarding the circumstances under which authorities could issue such disengagement orders. However, when the response proved elusive, Justice Sharma resorted to leveraging both Google and ChatGPT for deeper insights.

"In these circumstances, this Court is compelled to do extra research through Google and ChatGPT 3.5 and collected some important information," the judge documented in the order.

Through the aid of AI, the Court discerned that the VDF in Manipur serves as a vital component in bolstering local security and supporting law enforcement efforts, particularly in rural areas. Constituted under the Manipur Police, the VDF comprises dedicated volunteers from local communities, equipped to safeguard villages against various threats, including insurgent activities and communal tensions.

Further inquiry led the Court to uncover an Office Memorandum issued by the Home Department of Manipur, delineating service conditions for VDF personnel. Notably, the memorandum mandated the issuance of a show cause notice to VDF members to elucidate any charges brought against them.

Upon thorough examination, the Court concluded that the disengagement order contravened the principles of natural justice. Consequently, it decreed the immediate reinstatement of the petitioner, marking a significant legal precedent in service matters.

Advocate Ajmal Hussain represented the petitioner, while Government Advocate Shyam Sharma appeared on behalf of the State.